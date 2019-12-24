Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,413,000 after acquiring an additional 183,346 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avangrid by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,737,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,808,000 after purchasing an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 616,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after purchasing an additional 237,706 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 490,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

