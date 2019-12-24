Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

Several research analysts have commented on ABCB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 678.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

