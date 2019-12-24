Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages have commented on COLL. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $483,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at $330,871.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

