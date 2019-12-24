MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTUAY. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays began coverage on MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Commerzbank cut shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 1-year low of $88.15 and a 1-year high of $147.70.

About MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Malibu Boats Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Malibu Boats Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Nemetschek SE Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Nemetschek SE Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
KushCo Holdings Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
KushCo Holdings Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Avangrid Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Avangrid Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Ameris Bancorp Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Ameris Bancorp Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report