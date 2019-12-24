MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTUAY. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays began coverage on MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Commerzbank cut shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 1-year low of $88.15 and a 1-year high of $147.70.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

