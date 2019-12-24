Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.75.

VOYA stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $7,503,516.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Voya Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2,380.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

