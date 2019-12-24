China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Lifted to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE ZNH opened at $33.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.75. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 349.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

