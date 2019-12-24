NAHL Group’s (NAH) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of NAHL Group (LON:NAH) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON:NAH opened at GBX 103.95 ($1.37) on Monday. NAHL Group has a 1 year low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 129 ($1.70). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.83.

Get NAHL Group alerts:

NAHL Group Company Profile

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.