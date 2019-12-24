NAHL Group’s (NAH) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of NAHL Group (LON:NAH) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
LON:NAH opened at GBX 103.95 ($1.37) on Monday. NAHL Group has a 1 year low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 129 ($1.70). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.83.
NAHL Group Company Profile
Read More: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.