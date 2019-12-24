Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Oppenheimer cut shares of Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

VLRX has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered Valeritas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeritas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Valeritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday.

VLRX opened at $0.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Valeritas has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter. Valeritas had a negative return on equity of 1,142.30% and a negative net margin of 183.82%. Research analysts expect that Valeritas will post -9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valeritas news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 1,060,000 shares of Valeritas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valeritas stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Valeritas as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Voya Financial Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Voya Financial Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
China Southern Airlines Lifted to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets
China Southern Airlines Lifted to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets
NAHL Group’s “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap
NAHL Group’s “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap
Valeritas Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer
Valeritas Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer
Zafgen Receives Hold Rating from Wedbush
Zafgen Receives Hold Rating from Wedbush
Derwent London Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt
Derwent London Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report