Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

VLRX has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered Valeritas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeritas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Valeritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday.

VLRX opened at $0.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Valeritas has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter. Valeritas had a negative return on equity of 1,142.30% and a negative net margin of 183.82%. Research analysts expect that Valeritas will post -9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valeritas news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 1,060,000 shares of Valeritas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valeritas stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Valeritas as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

