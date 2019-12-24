Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Receives Hold Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their hold rating on shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.78 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZFGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zafgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zafgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Zafgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.01.

ZFGN opened at $0.94 on Monday. Zafgen has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zafgen will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Zafgen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zafgen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Zafgen by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zafgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zafgen by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

