Derwent London (LON:DLN) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Derwent London to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Derwent London to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,780 ($49.72) in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,390.31 ($44.60).

Get Derwent London alerts:

DLN stock opened at GBX 3,924 ($51.62) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,779 ($36.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70). The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,693.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,321.93.

In other news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64). Also, insider Simon P. Silver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.96), for a total value of £349,400 ($459,615.89). Insiders sold a total of 250,183 shares of company stock worth $864,600,305 over the last 90 days.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.