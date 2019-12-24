Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 36 ($0.47) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 27 ($0.36) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 45.23 ($0.59).

LON:INTU opened at GBX 32.90 ($0.43) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $447.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.19. Intu Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 30.20 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61).

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

