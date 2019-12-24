Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RTO. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.99) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 448.13 ($5.89).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 457.40 ($6.02) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.30. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 317.40 ($4.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 470.70 ($6.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 442.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 434.77.

In other news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($6.01), for a total value of £457,000 ($601,157.59).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.