Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RTO. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.99) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 448.13 ($5.89).

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 457.40 ($6.02) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.30. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 317.40 ($4.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 470.70 ($6.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 442.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 434.77.

In other news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($6.01), for a total value of £457,000 ($601,157.59).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Voya Financial Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Voya Financial Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
China Southern Airlines Lifted to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets
China Southern Airlines Lifted to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets
NAHL Group’s “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap
NAHL Group’s “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap
Valeritas Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer
Valeritas Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer
Zafgen Receives Hold Rating from Wedbush
Zafgen Receives Hold Rating from Wedbush
Derwent London Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt
Derwent London Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report