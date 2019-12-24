Total (EPA:FP) Given a €53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.50 ($65.70) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €56.83 ($66.08).

Shares of EPA FP opened at €49.57 ($57.63) on Monday. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($57.36). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.31.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Analyst Recommendations for Total (EPA:FP)

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Voya Financial Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Voya Financial Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
China Southern Airlines Lifted to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets
China Southern Airlines Lifted to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets
NAHL Group’s “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap
NAHL Group’s “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap
Valeritas Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer
Valeritas Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer
Zafgen Receives Hold Rating from Wedbush
Zafgen Receives Hold Rating from Wedbush
Derwent London Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt
Derwent London Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report