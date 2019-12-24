Total (EPA:FP) Given a €53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.50 ($65.70) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €56.83 ($66.08).

Shares of EPA FP opened at €49.57 ($57.63) on Monday. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($57.36). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.31.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

