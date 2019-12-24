Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAS. HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €65.51 ($76.18).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS stock opened at €67.54 ($78.53) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €69.03 and a 200 day moving average of €63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Basf has a 1-year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 1-year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.