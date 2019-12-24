Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €70.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KGX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €58.50 ($68.02).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €62.20 ($72.33) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.43. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.