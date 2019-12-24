Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JUN3. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.50 ($28.49).

Shares of Jungheinrich stock opened at €21.88 ($25.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. Jungheinrich has a 12 month low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 12 month high of €32.32 ($37.58). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.59.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

