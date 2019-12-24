Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) vs. Hopto (NASDAQ:HPTO) Head to Head Contrast

Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hopto and Manhattan Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hopto 0 0 0 0 N/A Manhattan Associates 0 0 3 0 3.00

Manhattan Associates has a consensus price target of $94.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.72%. Given Manhattan Associates’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than Hopto.

Risk & Volatility

Hopto has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hopto and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hopto 12.29% -49.00% 28.42% Manhattan Associates 15.58% 63.78% 26.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hopto and Manhattan Associates’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hopto $3.15 million 1.33 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Manhattan Associates $559.16 million 9.13 $104.69 million $1.58 50.54

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Hopto.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Hopto on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hopto Company Profile

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. The company offers its solutions under the GO-Global brand name. GO-Global is an application access solution that provides cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products include GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and dial-up connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms. The company serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, independent software vendors, and value-added resellers. hopTo Inc. has strategic relationships with KitASP, Elosoft Informatica Ltda, Alcatel-Lucent, GE Intelligent Platforms, GAD eG, and Information Delivery Systems, LLC. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions. It also provides inventory optimization and planning solutions; maintenance services comprising customer support services and software enhancements; professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. In addition, the company resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

