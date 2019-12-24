Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) in a research report released on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.38 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.88.

LAND opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.83. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 68.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

