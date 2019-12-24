Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) in a research report released on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.38 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.88.
LAND opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.83. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 68.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.
