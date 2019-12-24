F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $169.00 by Analysts at Cowen

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target cut by Cowen from $185.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut F5 Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.18.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day moving average is $139.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $121.36 and a 12 month high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $858,782.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,444.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $3,028,635. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

