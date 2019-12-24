Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) PT Lowered to $54.00

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 166.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,771,000 after purchasing an additional 99,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arco Platform by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 465,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arco Platform by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 127,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arco Platform by 38.5% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 216,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 60,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

