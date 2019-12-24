SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 3.67

News stories about SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) have been trending very positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SEACOR Marine earned a news impact score of 3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SMHI opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. SEACOR Marine has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.23.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 18,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $248,970.92. Also, CEO John M. Gellert acquired 15,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $194,750.10. Insiders have sold a total of 139,315 shares of company stock worth $1,822,448 over the last 90 days. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SEACOR Marine

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

