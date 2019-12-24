CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Given New $14.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on CalAmp in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.86.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. CalAmp’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 150.8% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 273,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 164,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

