Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) PT Raised to $190.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.00.

HELE opened at $178.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $179.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.55 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $10,562,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth about $39,997,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

