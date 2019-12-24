Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.31.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

