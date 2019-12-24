Zacks: Brokerages Expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). Talend reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a negative return on equity of 216.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Talend’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 price target on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Talend has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. Talend has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $53.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,589,184.00. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Talend by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

