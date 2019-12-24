Inchcape (LON:INCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $712.00

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 712 ($9.37) and last traded at GBX 710.50 ($9.35), with a volume of 84203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 706 ($9.29).

INCH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 845 ($11.12) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Inchcape from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Inchcape from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered Inchcape to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 705 ($9.27) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Inchcape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 709.17 ($9.33).

Get Inchcape alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 55.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 660.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 624.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In other Inchcape news, insider Till Vestring purchased 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.63) per share, with a total value of £2,919.20 ($3,840.04).

Inchcape Company Profile (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.