$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) to post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $132.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTB shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

NYSE NTB opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.87. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 163,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 775.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,936 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.