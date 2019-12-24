Head-To-Head Review: Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) & American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Clearway Energy pays out 173.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Electric Power pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clearway Energy has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and American Electric Power has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Clearway Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clearway Energy and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 1 3 1 0 2.00 American Electric Power 0 5 7 0 2.58

Clearway Energy currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential downside of 26.11%. American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $96.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.25%. Given American Electric Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clearway Energy and American Electric Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.05 billion 3.65 $52.00 million $0.46 43.15 American Electric Power $16.20 billion 2.86 $1.92 billion $3.95 23.73

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy. American Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearway Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy -7.11% -3.45% -0.85% American Electric Power 13.52% 11.09% 3.01%

Summary

American Electric Power beats Clearway Energy on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,385 net MW thermal equivalents; and electric generation capacity of 133 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 3,664 railcars, 468 barges, 9 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

