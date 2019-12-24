Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post $800,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $1.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $9.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.49%.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $19,268,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCYC opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

