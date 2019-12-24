$201.06 Million in Sales Expected for Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to post $201.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.00 million and the highest is $201.11 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $217.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $825.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $821.00 million to $830.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $822.92 million, with estimates ranging from $803.00 million to $842.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCO. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04.

In other news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $51,619.68. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $228,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,503 shares of company stock worth $738,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

