Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce $89.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $66.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $307.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.08 million to $308.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $354.11 million, with estimates ranging from $342.09 million to $366.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 500,721 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 220,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $508,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 44.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

