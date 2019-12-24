Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will post $130,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion also posted sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $420,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $510,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Celsion had a negative net margin of 1,653.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of CLSN opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Celsion has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.71% of Celsion worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

INmune Bio versus Cortexyme Critical Contrast
INmune Bio versus Cortexyme Critical Contrast
Bicycle Therapeutics Limited Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00
Bicycle Therapeutics Limited Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00
$201.06 Million in Sales Expected for Columbus McKinnon Corp. This Quarter
$201.06 Million in Sales Expected for Columbus McKinnon Corp. This Quarter
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.03 Million
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.03 Million
Celsion Co. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00
Celsion Co. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00
$493.35 Million in Sales Expected for AmeriCold Realty Trust This Quarter
$493.35 Million in Sales Expected for AmeriCold Realty Trust This Quarter


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report