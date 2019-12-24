Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Brokerages expect that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will post $130,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion also posted sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $420,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $510,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Celsion had a negative net margin of 1,653.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of CLSN opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Celsion has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.71% of Celsion worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.