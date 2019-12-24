$493.35 Million in Sales Expected for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to post $493.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $499.49 million and the lowest is $483.10 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust posted sales of $415.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AmeriCold Realty Trust.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

NYSE:COLD opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.58. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.