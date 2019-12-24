Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Earning Neutral News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a news impact score of 0.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 22.57%. Analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,921 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

