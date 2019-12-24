Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) will report sales of $123.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.82 million to $123.80 million. Chegg posted sales of $95.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $408.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $409.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $520.75 million, with estimates ranging from $519.30 million to $523.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chegg from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

In related news, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $142,362.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,507.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. York sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $369,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $769,334.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 767,600 shares of company stock worth $27,430,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Chegg by 9.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Chegg by 15.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at about $77,000.

CHGG opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 127.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.03. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

