Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.65 Million

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) will post sales of $130.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.18 million and the lowest is $127.12 million. Mack Cali Realty posted sales of $132.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will report full year sales of $524.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.24 million to $530.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $524.92 million, with estimates ranging from $505.26 million to $544.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mack Cali Realty.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

CLI opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Mack Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $24.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 12.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Earnings History and Estimates for Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

