Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OMAB. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $60.11 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 39.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the second quarter valued at $7,025,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 87.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 54,224 shares during the period. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

