Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Dec 24th, 2019

ValuEngine cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.83.

MRSN opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

