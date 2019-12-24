ValuEngine Lowers Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $20.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Immunomedics has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $13,230,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Ball purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Immunomedics by 3,350.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Immunomedics by 56.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Immunomedics by 18.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

