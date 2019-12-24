MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MNKD. BidaskClub raised MannKind from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.90.

MannKind stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $270.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.32. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 86.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 28.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth $75,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

