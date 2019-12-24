JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1.00 price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

JAKK opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $280.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.50 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,592,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 9.71% of JAKKS Pacific worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

