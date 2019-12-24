Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.27.

BLMN opened at $22.04 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.62% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $967.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.