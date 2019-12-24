Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Coverage Initiated at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report released on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,322.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,420.33.

GOOGL opened at $1,350.63 on Friday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,364.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,321.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1,214.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,095,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,519,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 241.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,957,000 after buying an additional 64,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

