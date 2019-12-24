Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of DVAX opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $12.42.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 399.60% and a negative net margin of 519.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 624.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 78.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 988,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 433,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.