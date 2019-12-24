Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ETON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $6.98 on Friday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.