Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
ETON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.
Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $6.98 on Friday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.
Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.