Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT Raised to $75.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its target price hoisted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DCPH. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.15.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $68.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $902,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 29,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,322,218.80. Insiders sold 241,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,640 over the last ninety days. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,522 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 311,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,005 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

