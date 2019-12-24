JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $361.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $361.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $257.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $305.00.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH opened at $295.09 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $277.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,581.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,142 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.