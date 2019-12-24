Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Million

Analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) will report sales of $4.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.64 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $6.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $21.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.91 million to $22.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.32 million, with estimates ranging from $18.07 million to $22.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of CHMI opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.47. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,699,000 after purchasing an additional 265,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 145,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,431 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

