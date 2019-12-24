$67.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) will report $67.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.60 million to $68.20 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $60.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $280.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $282.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $315.37 million, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $320.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.03 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSII. ValuEngine downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,391 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 41.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 88.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSII opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

