Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to announce sales of $189.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.90 million and the highest is $190.43 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $150.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $733.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $729.00 million to $734.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $905.36 million, with estimates ranging from $886.30 million to $920.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $275.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.47.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 32.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $265.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $111.48 and a 1-year high of $279.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

